Dubai: The countdown has started for the 10th annual Globe Soccer Awards with 40 days to go until Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann battle it out for the World Player of the Year award at Madinat Jumeirah on January 3.
Portugal and Juventus star Ronaldo is looking to win his third award in a row but faces stiff competition from Paris Saint Germain’s Mbappe and Atletico Madrid’s Griezmann, both of whom lifted the World Cup with France in Russia this summer.
France coach Didier Deschamps, who is among just three people to have won the World Cup as a player and coach, is in the running for Best Coach Award alongside former teammate and ex Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, Atletico’s Diego Simeone, Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Juve’s Massimiliano Allegri.
Champions League winners Real, losing finalists Liverpool and Europa League winners Atletico will also compete for the Best Club Award.
