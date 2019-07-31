Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Manchester City cruised, United beat all-comers, Tottenham Hotspur downed Juventus and Real Madrid. Arsenal impressed, while Chelsea dispatched Barcelona. The top English clubs had pretty impressive preseasons ahead of the big kick-off in the Premier League next week.

Well, nearly all of them did. While their title rivals warmed up for the new campaign in style, Liverpool seemed to wish they were still on the beach as they failed to register a win — losing to Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund Sporting and Napoli.

It looks like work needs to be done at Anfield ahead of the Community Shield clash against City at Wembley this weekend.

Join the Gulf News pundits Matt Smith, Shamsheer Mohammad and Marwa Hamad as they analyse the preseason tours of all the Premier League top sides and examine what is going on at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp after a tremendous season last time out in which they just missed out on the title but made amends by winning the Champions League.