Following its sell-out camp in October, Jumeirah Beach Hotel has announced the return of the highly sought-after children’s football camp Football Escapes this December.
Led by celebrity football players Pablo Zabaleta and Joe Cole, and supported by a great team of Uefa licensed coaches, Football Escapes will run over two weeks, from December 20-24 and 27-31, offering a fun escape over the winter break for kids aged 5-15 for all skill levels. Each attendee will receive a full Football Escapes personalised kit, certificate and medal to create lasting memories for the children.
As spaces are limited, the resort is operating a first come, first served basis.