Football legend and Dubai resident Clarence Seedorf appointed as Corinthians head coach

The four-time Champions League winning embarks on his next journey in Brazil
Dubai: Dubai resident Clarence Seedorf has been appointed head coach of Brazilian club Corinthians, marking the former AC Milan and Real Madrid midfielder’s return to management for the first time since 2019.
The 49-year-old, who lives in Dubai with his Canadian-Iranian wife, Sophia Makramati, has signed a deal running until the end of 2027. He takes charge with Corinthians sitting 16th in Brazil’s top division, just one place above the relegation zone with eight matches remaining.
Seedorf replaces Fernando Diniz, the former interim coach of Brazil’s national team, who was dismissed last week after Corinthians suffered seven consecutive league defeats.
His last managerial position was with the Cameroon national team in 2019, while having previous club spells at AC Milan, Shenzhen FC and Deportivo La Coruna.
"Taking on this challenge is an honour, but also a huge responsibility. I am here to give my all and build a team that fights for every ball, every minute, every victory," said Seedorf following his appointment.
The Dutchman inherits a squad featuring former Manchester United players Memphis Depay and Jesse Lingard as he looks to improve the club’s fortunes.
Seedorf retired from professional football in 2014 after a distinguished playing career that included four Champions League triumphs: two with AC Milan, one with Real Madrid and another with Ajax.
He remains the only player in history to have won the Champions League with three different clubs.