Football legend and Dubai resident Clarence Seedorf appointed as Corinthians head coach

Dubai: Dubai resident Clarence Seedorf has been appointed head coach of Brazilian club Corinthians, marking the former AC Milan and Real Madrid midfielder’s return to management for the first time since 2019.

The 49-year-old, who lives in Dubai with his Canadian-Iranian wife, Sophia Makramati, has signed a deal running until the end of 2027. He takes charge with Corinthians sitting 16th in Brazil’s top division, just one place above the relegation zone with eight matches remaining.

His last managerial position was with the Cameroon national team in 2019, while having previous club spells at AC Milan, Shenzhen FC and Deportivo La Coruna.

"Taking on this challenge is an honour, but also a huge responsibility. I am here to give my all and build a team that fights for every ball, every minute, every victory," said Seedorf following his appointment.

Seedorf retired from professional football in 2014 after a distinguished playing career that included four Champions League triumphs: two with AC Milan, one with Real Madrid and another with Ajax.

He remains the only player in history to have won the Champions League with three different clubs.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.