Calgary: Down by three goals going into the third period, the Calgary Flames were far from done.

Mark Giordano had a goal and two assists, and Calgary scored five straight times in the third to rally past the Colorado Avalanche 6-5 on Thursday night.

With the game tied 4-4, Giordano scored the go-ahead goal at 13:47 when he jumped up into the rush, took a pass from Mikael Backlund and snapped a shot over the blocker of goaltender Semyon Varlamov.

“If you’re coming in late and their forwards are scrambling back, sometimes things open up,” said Giordano, who has two goals and 12 assists this season. “I was happy (Backlund) found me there, it was a good spot to shoot from.”

Backlund, Elias Lindholm, Sean Monahan, James Neal and Michael Frolik also scored for the Flames (8-5-1), who have won three straight.

— AP