FIFA and AFC clear path for Afghan women’s national team to compete in official matches

The decision paves way for Afghan female football players to represent their country
Dubai: The FIFA Council approved a landmark amendment to FIFA’s Governance Regulations, allowing Afghan female players, including members of the FIFA-backed Afghan Women United squad, to represent their country in official international matches and FIFA competitions.
The landmark ruling gives the FIFA Council, in consultation with the relevant confederation, the authority to create and approve the registration of a national or representative team in exceptional cases where a member association is unable to do so itself.
The move is designed to ensure players are not denied the opportunity to compete internationally because of circumstances outside their control, reinforcing FIFA’s principles of inclusion, equality and non-discrimination.
“The FIFA Council today approved a momentous amendment to the FIFA Governance Regulations, which enables Afghan female players, including members of the FIFA-funded and FIFA-supported Afghan Women United squad, to represent their country in official international matches as part of FIFA competitions in agreement with the relevant local confederation, in this case the Asian Football Confederation,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.
“This is a powerful and unprecedented step in world sport. FIFA has listened to these players as part of its responsibility to protect the right of every girl and woman to play football and to represent who they are. By enabling Afghan women to compete for their country in official matches, we are turning principles into action. FIFA is proud to lead this historic initiative and to stand alongside these courageous players on and off the pitch.”
This reform expands on the FIFA Strategy for Action for Afghan Women’s Football, endorsed by the FIFA Council in May last year, and follows the establishment of Afghan Women United as a FIFA-supported team offering structured competitive opportunities for Afghan women footballers based outside the country. For the first time, these players will now be eligible to represent Afghanistan in official matches with full sporting recognition.
Members of the independent advisory group for the FIFA Strategy for Action for Afghan Women’s Football described the decision as a transformative milestone.
“This decision recognises Afghan women footballers not as victims of circumstance, but as elite players with the right to compete, be seen and be respected,” said Nadia Nadim, who was born in Afghanistan and went on to win over 100 caps for Denmark. “It shows what is possible when sport is guided by values and leadership.”
Although the amendment takes effect immediately, FIFA will now oversee the necessary administrative and preparatory work, including team registration and the creation of an operational and sporting framework. The governing body will also provide full support, human, technical and financial, to ensure a safe, professional and sustainable route into official competition.
Support packages for Afghan Women United players will remain in place throughout a transition period of up to two years, giving the new structure time to develop while maintaining high standards of safeguarding, performance and player welfare.
The FIFA-funded squad is next scheduled to hold a training camp in New Zealand from 1 to 9 June, where they are also expected to play a friendly against the Cook Islands.