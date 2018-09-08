London: Mo Farah will have history in his sights on Sunday as the British star chases a record fifth Great North Run title.

Victory in Newcastle this weekend will make Farah the first man to win the Great North Run five times. That would be the perfect preparation for the 35-year-old ahead of his appearance at the Chicago Marathon in October.

After two years adapting to road racing following his epic track career, Farah admits he is still not the finished article but the former Olympic champion is getting more confident by the day.

“I’m still learning and understanding more and I’m not afraid to mix it in,” Farah said. “In 2014, I was afraid to mix it because it was their territory and I was a track runner. But now I’m not afraid of anything.”