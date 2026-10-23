EMAAR’s luxury golf course finally opens in Dubai South

Dubai South welcomes Emaar's latest golf destination with eco-friendly initiatives
Dubai: Emaar Hospitality Group has opened Emaar South Golf Club in Dubai South, adding another championship golf destination to the emirate’s growing leisure and sporting landscape.
The club opened on October 5, 2026, and is the hospitality group’s fourth golf facility. Designed by European Golf Design, the course stretches 7,278 yards from the black tees and caters to experienced golfers, beginners and families.
Hakan Keskin, Leader of Hospitality at Emaar Hospitality Group, said the opening marked an important milestone for the company.
“This is more than a new Golf Course; it is a thoughtfully designed destination that brings together championship-level sport, quality hospitality, and a strong sense of community,” Keskin said according to ZAWYA.
The facility includes a dedicated driving range, chipping greens and putting greens, allowing players to practise different aspects of their game.
A contemporary clubhouse complements the course, featuring reception facilities, locker rooms, a golf shop operated by E-Golf and a restaurant managed by Maison Mathis. Ample guest parking is also available.
The club will host tournaments, member competitions, sporting events and corporate golf days. Future phases are expected to introduce membership options and golf academy programmes.
Emaar South Golf Club has also introduced a ban on single-use plastic bottles, with drinking water stations installed across the facility to encourage visitors to refill reusable bottles.
Beyond golf, the venue aims to serve as a social destination for residents and visitors, combining sport, dining and leisure activities.
Located about 10 minutes from Al Maktoum International Airport, the club is positioned to attract both local golfers and international visitors as Dubai South continues to develop as a residential and lifestyle destination.