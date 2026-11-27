Reflecting on his innings, Player of the Match Rutherford said: “Pollard and I had a chat about how you have more time than you think, and Pooran and I spoke about taking it deep. We were looking at 179-180, but the last two overs changed the game. I enjoyed it a lot, and I didn’t realise it was three sixes in a row. It was good of Pollard to come in and finish it off.”

Rutherford then took Holder apart in the final over, hitting sixes off the first three deliveries to bring up his half-century in just 17 balls. He was caught on the fourth delivery, but Kieron Pollard came in and immediately continued the assault, hitting two more sixes as MI Emirates finished on 207/4.

The innings appeared to lose momentum during the 17th over, when MI Emirates managed just one run. But Rutherford and Pooran changed the complexion of the match, smashing 17 runs in each of the next two overs to take the score to 177/3.

Rutherford smashed 51 off just 18 balls, while Nicholas Pooran remained unbeaten on 42 off 33 deliveries as MI Emirates posted 207/4 after being put in to bat. The West Indies pair turned the game around in the closing overs, taking the attack to Abu Dhabi Knight Riders captain Jason Holder.

MI Emirates will look to carry the momentum into their next fixture against Desert Vipers on Saturday as they chase a place in the playoffs, while Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will need to regroup after a disappointing defeat on home soil. They take on Sharjah Warriors on Sunday.

“We were outplayed and a little flat. We bounced back nicely in the middle phase of our bowling innings but lost it at the back end. It’s about executing better with bat and ball, and we didn’t take a couple of chances early,” Holder said.

Zahoor then dismissed Moeen, who made 36 off 27, while Sunil Narine retired out for four off 15 balls in the 17th over. Andre Russell was bowled by Chris Jordan, and despite late contributions from Holder and Tarakhail, the Knight Riders finished on 171/7.

Zahoor Khan removed Finn Allen for 26, but Alishan Sharafu and Moeen Ali kept the Knight Riders in the contest with a 45-run partnership off 27 balls. Sharafu scored 36 off 21 before Rashid Khan bowled him in the 13th over.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.