Late fireworks from Rutherford and Pooran seal MI Emirates' second win of the season
Dubai: Sherfane Rutherford produced a stunning late assault to propel MI Emirates to their second victory of the DP World ILT20 Season 5, beating Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 36 runs at Zayed Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
Rutherford smashed 51 off just 18 balls, while Nicholas Pooran remained unbeaten on 42 off 33 deliveries as MI Emirates posted 207/4 after being put in to bat. The West Indies pair turned the game around in the closing overs, taking the attack to Abu Dhabi Knight Riders captain Jason Holder.
MI Emirates made a flying start, with Kusal Perera scoring 33 off 23 balls and Muhammad Waseem contributing 41 off 37. The openers put on 77 runs in 52 balls before Sunil Narine broke the partnership, dismissing Perera caught behind in the ninth over.
Abdullah Tarakhail, making his ILT20 debut, provided another breakthrough by removing Waseem and Tajinder Singh, leaving MI Emirates at 124/3.
The innings appeared to lose momentum during the 17th over, when MI Emirates managed just one run. But Rutherford and Pooran changed the complexion of the match, smashing 17 runs in each of the next two overs to take the score to 177/3.
Rutherford then took Holder apart in the final over, hitting sixes off the first three deliveries to bring up his half-century in just 17 balls. He was caught on the fourth delivery, but Kieron Pollard came in and immediately continued the assault, hitting two more sixes as MI Emirates finished on 207/4.
Holder endured a difficult evening, conceding 62 runs in his four overs, including 64 runs across the final three overs.
Reflecting on his innings, Player of the Match Rutherford said: “Pollard and I had a chat about how you have more time than you think, and Pooran and I spoke about taking it deep. We were looking at 179-180, but the last two overs changed the game. I enjoyed it a lot, and I didn’t realise it was three sixes in a row. It was good of Pollard to come in and finish it off.”
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders began their chase aggressively, taking 17 runs off Fazalhaq Farooqi’s opening over. However, the Afghanistan pacer struck back, bowling Andre Fletcher for 16 before dismissing Gulbadin Naib for five to leave the hosts at 50/2.
Zahoor Khan removed Finn Allen for 26, but Alishan Sharafu and Moeen Ali kept the Knight Riders in the contest with a 45-run partnership off 27 balls. Sharafu scored 36 off 21 before Rashid Khan bowled him in the 13th over.
Zahoor then dismissed Moeen, who made 36 off 27, while Sunil Narine retired out for four off 15 balls in the 17th over. Andre Russell was bowled by Chris Jordan, and despite late contributions from Holder and Tarakhail, the Knight Riders finished on 171/7.
Holder admitted his team had been outplayed, particularly in the closing stages of MI Emirates’ innings.
“We were outplayed and a little flat. We bounced back nicely in the middle phase of our bowling innings but lost it at the back end. It’s about executing better with bat and ball, and we didn’t take a couple of chances early,” Holder said.
“We are a lot better than what we showed today, and I’m not worried. We’ll assess when we review the game, and I wouldn’t change anything I did today.”
MI Emirates will look to carry the momentum into their next fixture against Desert Vipers on Saturday as they chase a place in the playoffs, while Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will need to regroup after a disappointing defeat on home soil. They take on Sharjah Warriors on Sunday.