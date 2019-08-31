The Hall of Famer was a six-time Pro Bowler renowned for his remarkable durability

Jim Langer in 2014 Image Credit: AP

Miami: Miami Dolphins legend Jim Langer, a key member of the undefeated 1972 team, has died aged 71, the Dolphins said Friday.

The Dolphins said a statement Langer, regarded as one of the greatest centers in NFL history, had passed away on Thursday.

The Hall of Famer was a six-time Pro Bowler renowned for his remarkable durability.

Despite playing in one of the most physically demanding positions in the NFL, Langer appeared in 128 straight games between 1970 and 1979, including 109 consecutive starts.

In the Dolphins' unbeaten 1972 season he played every offensive down.

His career included two Super Bowl victories, in 1972 and 1973.

Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker said Langer had "lived an incredible life".

"He was the ultimate teammate," Baker said in a statement on Friday.

"His contributions to this game, especially how integral he was to the Miami Dolphins' sustained success throughout the 1970s, will live forever ..." Baker added.

Langer's death comes one month after the passing of another icon of the Dolphins early 1970s golden era, Nick Buoniconti.