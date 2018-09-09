Oakland, California: Khris Davis hit his major league-leading 41st home run, Matt Olson homered to drive in the go-ahead run and the Oakland Athletics defeated the Texas Rangers 8-6 on Saturday for their fifth win in six games.

Davis hit a two-run homer in the first. He has 10 homers against the Rangers this year, matching his total against Texas in 2016. Olson broke a 6-6 tie against Chris Martin (1-4) leading off the eighth.

Olson has a career-high 25 homers, one more than last year. He entered in the seventh on what was scheduled to be a day off, and he is the only A’s player to appear in all 143 games.

Chad Pinder also homered and Matt Chapman added an RBI double in the eighth.