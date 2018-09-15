St. Petersburg, Florida: Khris Davis led off the 10th inning with his major league-leading 42nd homer, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 on Friday night.

Oakland extended their lead for the second AL wild card to nine games over the surprising Rays. Tampa Bay has 16 games left.

The A’s remained behind the New York Yankees for the first wild card. The Yankees beat Toronto 11-0. Davis’ drive to centre off Jaime Schultz (2-1) was his 40th this season as a designated hitter.

He joins David Ortiz has the only DHs to have 40 or more homers. Oakland had just three hits against nine Tampa Bay pitchers. Blake Treinen (7-2) went two scoreless innings for the win.