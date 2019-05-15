Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against Al-Farouq Aminu #8 and CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half in game one of the NBA Western Conference Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 14, 2019 in Oakland, California. Image Credit: AFP

Los Angeles: Stephen Curry drained nine three-pointers on the way to 36 points to propel the Golden State Warriors to a 116-94 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in game one of the NBA Western Conference finals.

Curry added seven assists and six rebounds as the Warriors led all the way over a Trail Blazers team coming off a game-seven victory over Denver in the second round on Sunday.

Klay Thompson added 26 points and provided an imposing defensive presence as the Warriors shrugged off the absence of injured superstar Kevin Durant.