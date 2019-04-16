Dubai: Zimbabwe recorded a clean sweep over UAE in the four-match One-day International series. In the last match of the series, Zimbabwe registered a three-wicket victory in a rain-affected match through the Duckworth-Lewis method at the Harare Sports Club ground.

UAE were bowled out for 175 runs in 47.1 overs. Chirag Suri, who was promoted as opener, top scored with 46 runs off 76 balls with three boundaries and a six. CP Rizwan missed a half-century for the second successive time when he got run out for 45 off 87 balls. Mohammad Usman, too, chipped in with 27 runs.

Zimbabwe had to chase a mere total of 128 runs from 30 overs as per Duckworth-Lewis method. Skipper Mohammad Naveed and Rohan Mustafa took two wickets each but that was not enough to stop Zimbabwe. They reached the target with 31 balls to spare in 24.5 overs.

UAE won the toss and opted to bat first. Opener Ashfaq Ahmad fell for 8, when he edged Chatara to Ervine at first slip. Suri and one-drop Ghulam Shabber put on 42 runs for the second wicket when Williams clean bowled Shabber on 18, who went for a sweep and missed.

Rizwan, who hit 47 in the third One-day match, settled down quickly and with Suri took the score to 91 at the half way mark. Suri, attempting to play on the leg side to a delivery from Sikandar Raza, missed and got trapped leg before.

Five runs later, Shaiman Anwar on 2, got run out off a direct hit from Chari at the non-striker’s end. Mohammad Usman, who joined Rizwan, tried to steady the innings by adding 40 runs for the fifth wicket. Williams ended Usman’s stubborn knock by trapping him leg before for 27. Rohan Mustafa, who batted down the order, lasted only eight balls to score just one run as Moor took a brilliant diving catch at mid-on off Jarvis. Imran Haider fell to the first ball he faced as he was caught behind off his gloves to give Jarvis his second wicket. Lower-order batsman Sultan Ahmad hit 11 runs before Mpofu had him caught behind and also skipper Mohammad Naveed out for 2. Rizwan got run out while going for a second run off a direct hit from Raza.

Brief scores: