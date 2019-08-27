Zaheer Abbas Image Credit: Supplied

Also in this package Misbah ul Haq top contender for Pakistan's head coach

Islamabad: Zaheer Abbas, the ‘Asian Bradman,’ on Tuesday proposed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to go for all local coaching staff for the national team.

Despite Misbah-ul Haq being tipped to take over as head coach, there have been two foreigners — Dean Jones and Courtney Walsh — who have applied for the position while bowling coach candidates include Waqar Younis, Mohammad Akram and Jalaluddin. Batting coach contenders comprising of Faisal Iqbal, Mohammad and Muhammad Wasim.

Abbas said the PCB had hired many foreign coaches in the past and have seen the outcome, therefore it is better to hire local like minded coaching staff who can together benefit the team and players.

“Pakistan cricketers are highly patriotic people, who can pass their skills to the current players with utmost dedication. I think local coaches must be given the chance to serve for the country,” he said.

Abbas said: “Misbah was the best choice for the head coach as he had played with most of the current national team players and also in Pakistan Super League (PSL), therefore he knows the strengths and weaknesses of the players.”

While advising PCB to appoint another captain for Tests, Zaheer Abbas said PCB must take back the Test captaincy from Sarfraz Ahmed as leading in all three formats was burdening him.

“The captaincy of all three formats had resulted in the downfall of Sarfraz’s performance therefore he must be relaxed from Test skipper,” he said.

Speaking about former wicket-keeper and skipper Rashid Latif being the top contender for the chief selector, he said if the board was considering appointing Rashid for the job, than he must be made independent to take decisions as he hates interference in his work.

Rashid was also offered the role of chief selector in former chairman Najam Sethi’s tenure but he declined as he wanted to head the anti-corruption unit as well.

He also lauded the Sri Lanka team who would be touring Pakistan for three ODIs and as many Twenty20s in September and October.

Karachi’s National Stadium would host the ODI series beginning September 27, while the three T20s would be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, the first of which will be played on October 5.