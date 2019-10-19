Dubai: Papua New Guinea’s pacer Norman Vanua produced a hat-trick to wreck Bermuda in a Group A match at the ICC Academy ground and ensure his team an emphatic 10-wicket win on Saturday.

Bermuda got off to a bad start and were struggling at 11 for two when Vanua added to their misery with three successive wickets off the fourth, fifth and sixth deliveries to push Bermuda to 11 for five in three overs. Vanua bowled the opener and captain Dion Stovell for one and with the next delivery, had Kamau Leverock caught behind for a duck.

Vanua completed his hat-trick through a toe-crushing yorker that had Deunte Darrell trapped leg before for a duck. This is the 11th hat-trick in the history of T20 Internaitonal and Vanua became the 10th bowler to achieve it as Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga had bagged hat-trick twice.

PNG raced to the target through opener Assad Vala’s unbeaten 53 and his partner Tony Ura’s unconquered 33. PNG won with 58 balls to spare.

In the second match between Jersey and Nigeria at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Jersey posted 184 for four through Jonty Jenner’s unbeaten 57 off 42 balls studded with three towering sixes and one boundary. He was well supported by Nick Greenwood, who scored 43 off 28 balls. Nigeria got restricted to 115 for seven.