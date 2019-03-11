Basseterre: David Willey spearheaded another rout of an indisciplined West Indies batting line-up as England completed a 3-0 sweep of the series with an eight-wicket victory in the third and final T20 International at Warner Park in St Kitts on Sunday.

Medium-pacer Willey knocked over the top-order in finishing with career-best T20I figures of 4-7 from three overs to take the man of the match award as the hosts were demolished for 71 off just 13 overs.

Willey’s teammate and fellow all-rounder Chris Jordan was named man of the series.

Jonny Bairstow, man of the match in the first fixture in St Lucia five days earlier, then sped the visitors toward their target with 37 (31 balls, two sixes, four fours) as the whitewash was completed with almost 10 overs to spare.

“It’s been outstanding to see guys come in and take full advantage of the opportunity in this series,” said England skipper Morgan.

“It takes some time to get accustomed to conditions and I thought we got better for those who were part of the ODI series as well.”