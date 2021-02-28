It's all about skills and one who applies it well can bat or bowl on any pitch

Motera Stadium on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. Image Credit: AFP

A lot of ex-cricketers have slammed the Motera pitch in Ahmedabad, where the third Test match between India and England took place recently.

Robert Key said it was not an ideal Test wicket, Micheal Vaughan said that ICC should reprimand India or it will keep preparing such pitches, Indian player Yuvi surprisingly said Kumble and Harbajan would take 800 wickets if they were given such wickets during their playing days. The criticism about the pitch has been going on and on and will continue until the next Test begins.

Ashwin said he refuses to believe what is being propounded and wants fans to make a better judgment before they come to a conclusion.

When Ashwin was asked by a reporter whether the pitch was responsible for India winning the Test, he authoritatively said: "Who defines what's a good surface to play Test Cricket? Is a good pitch the one which seams on first day, then becomes good for batting the next two days and then the spinners come in to play on day four and five. We need to get over this and give credit where it is due."

He went on to say that people sell many things, but it's up to us what we must buy.

He further said that it's been put out in people's mind that India is winning because of the pitch and not because of their skills.

Who makes these rules, we need to get over it and not paint a set-out picture.

Virat Kohli struggled against Anderson, but bounced back in his next trip to England by correcting his technique and scored the highest runs.

So did England during their India tour in 2012 when Cook and Kevin Petersen came back from 1/0 down to win the series in India.

Recent example is how India came back from being bowled out for their lowest score of 36 in the Pink Ball Test at Adelaide.

It's all about skills and one who applies it well can bat or bowl on any pitch, any condition.