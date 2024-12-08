Dubai: After the euphoric win in Perth, the Indian team were brought back down to earth with a thumping loss to Australia in Adelaide. The pink ball posed significant challenges for the visitors, with India’s lack of experience under lights and Australia’s superior handling of the conditions proving decisive.

Resurgent Australia levelled the blockbuster five-match series 1-1, defeating India by 10 wickets in a commanding display of batting and bowling at the Adelaide Oval.

Australia dominate under lights

Chasing a meagre target of 19, openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney sealed the victory with ease on day three of the pink-ball Test.

India resumed their second innings at 128-5, their hopes already in tatters following a relentless pace onslaught by Australia the previous evening. The innings folded for 175, with Mitchell Starc striking in the opening over to dismiss Rishabh Pant for his overnight score of 28.

Pat Cummins removed Ravichandran Ashwin (7) and Harshit Rana (0), while Nitish Kumar Reddy showed resilience with a plucky 42 before Scott Boland claimed his wicket. Boland also accounted for Mohammed Siraj (7), bringing the innings to an end.

Cummins finished with an impressive figures of 5-57, Boland took 3-51, and Starc grabbed eight wickets across the match.

Australia's captain Pat Cummins celebrates his dismissal of India's Ravichandran Ashwin with teammates. Image Credit: AFP

Pink ball woes

The pink ball’s unpredictability and reduced visibility under lights made batting difficult for both sides. However, while India managed only 180 in their first innings, Australia capitalised with a strong 337, anchored by a counterpunching 140 from Travis Head.

The Indian batters struggled to match the par score of 220-250, and once Australia established a significant lead, the pressure became insurmountable.

Adelaide continues to be a fortress for Australia, with 12 wins in 13 day-night Tests, including a perfect 8-0 record at the Oval.

Lessons for Team India

India’s inability to sustain pressure was a key factor in the loss. While Australian bowlers applied relentless pressure, India’s attack relied heavily on Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Harshit Rana, in his second Test, couldn’t replicate his debut performance, allowing the Australian batters to dictate terms.

Full credit to Australia for their resilience after the 295-run loss in Perth, but India’s lack of bowling depth was evident. Bumrah and Siraj’s fatigue hindered their ability to target Travis Head’s known weakness against bouncers.

If Mohammed Shami is fit, he could bolster India’s bowling depth for the next Test. Otherwise, Prasidh Krishna or Akash Deep may need to step in, replicating the impact Scott Boland had for Australia in this Test.

Moving on to the Gabba

India must take confidence from their historic victory at the Gabba during their previous tour, which ended Australia’s long-standing dominance at the venue.

To regain momentum, Rohit Sharma should return to his preferred opening spot, allowing KL Rahul to anchor the middle order. Both Rohit and Virat Kohli need to shed their cautious approach and play with freedom, emulating the aggressive mindset seen in limited-overs cricket.

The younger players — Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Nitish Kumar Reddy — have already showcased their ability to shoulder responsibility. Their performances should inspire Sharma and Kohli to unleash their full potential and lead from the front.