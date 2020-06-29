The West Indies play in a warm-up match at Old Trafford in Manchester Image Credit: AP

The West Indies will be showing their support for the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement during the three-match Test series against England beginning July 8 at the Ageas Bowl.

The Windies players with have an emblem for the anti-racism movement on the collars of their shirts during the contests against their hosts in England.

The logo is the same one used by all 20 Premier League clubs since football restarted earlier this month, designed by Alisha Hosannah, whose partner Troy Deeney is Watford’s captain.

The West Indies have been given permission by the International Cricket Council to wear the emblem.

“This is a pivotal moment in history for sports, for the game of cricket and for the West Indies cricket team,” West Indies captain Jason Holder said. “We have come to England to retain the Wisden Trophy but we are very conscious of happenings around the world and the fight for justice and equality.”

“We did not take our decision lightly. We know what it is for people to make judgements because of the colour of our skin, so we know what it feels like, this goes beyond the boundary. There must be equality and there must be unity. Until we get that as people, we cannot stop.

“We have to find some way to have equal rights and people must not be viewed differently because of the colour of their skin or ethnic background.”

The ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement has gained momentum following the death of George Floyd, an African-American, who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

The hosts are also expected to show their support to the movement during the series following discussions within the squad.