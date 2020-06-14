Phil Simmons Image Credit: AFP

The lack of supporters at matches and facing a rusty England, who have not played competitive cricket in more than two months can play into the West Indies hands during their three-match Test series next month, according to coach Phil Simmons.

The matches will be the first since the cricket calendar was halted by the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March. It will be played in a bio-secure environment with fans barred from attending.

“I don’t know if it will increase our chances, because both teams are under the same umbrella — for want of a better word,” Simmons said in a video conference from the team’s training base.

“The nice part for us is that 20,000 Englishmen raving for England, and that crowd support, it’s not there for them. So that in a way will help us, so it’s good from that point of view.”