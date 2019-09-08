West Indian can bowl in international cricket till findings of the test

Kraigg Brathwaite Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: West Indies cricketer Kraigg Brathwaite has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action for the second time in his career.

The International Cricket Council says Brathwaite was reported after the second Test against India, which ended last week.

Under ICC rules, Brathwaite will have to undergo testing on his action to see if it should be declared illegal. Brathwaite has until September 14 to have the tests. He can still bowl in international cricket until a decision is made after the testing.

Brathwaite was not a factor in the series against India with his part-time off-spin bowling. India won the series 2-0.