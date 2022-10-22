Hobart, Australia: Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt on Saturday vowed there would be "a thorough post-mortem" of the team's "deeply disappointing" Twenty20 World Cup exit.

The two-time champions crashed out in round one on Friday after a nine-wicket drubbing by Ireland in Hobart, having already suffered an embarrassing loss to Scotland.

The West Indies won the World Cup in 2012 and 2016 but since that last triumph they have lost six of their eight matches in the competition.

Skerritt said in a statement that "a thorough post-mortem will be carried out on all aspects of our World Cup preparation and performance".

"I am deeply disappointed with the performance results of our team in Australia and I appreciate the sense of utter frustration that is being experienced by many," he said.

Skerritt took special aim at the West Indies batsmen.

"The ongoing inability of our batsmen to prevail over opposing slow bowling continued to be an obvious weakness in Australia," he said.

"Ultimately, shot selections seem to be deeply embedded in the T20 batting culture of our senior team."

In their opener against Scotland the West Indies were bowled out for 118 chasing 161 to win and while they recovered to beat Zimbabwe, defending a modest 153-7, Ireland easily overhauled their 146-5 on Friday.

They came to Australia with a new-look team led by Nicholas Pooran after the likes of Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard retired, and Andre Russell was overlooked.

The team failed to rise to the occasion, with head coach Phil Simmons admitting they were "outplayed in all departments".

"Solutions will be found in keeping with CWI's strategy to improve the quality and sustainability of cricket on all fronts and in all formats," Skerritt added.

"West Indies cricket is bigger than any one individual or event and continues to need the input and support of all stakeholders."