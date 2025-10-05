Watch: Pakistan mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed ties the knot in Karachi

Earlier in the day, a video of Abrar celebrating outside a local marriage hall went viral on social media. The clip showed the cricketer surrounded by friends and family, dancing to the beat of drums in a lively celebration. The wedding festivities had begun the previous night with a vibrant mehndi ceremony, where glimpses of Abrar dressed in a green shalwar kameez delighted fans online. Social media quickly filled with congratulatory messages and well-wishes for the spinner.