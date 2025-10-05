Watch: Pakistan mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed ties the knot in Karachi

The 27-year-old spinner celebrates his wedding in Karachi
Dubai: Pakistan’s mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed began a new chapter in his life on Saturday, tying the knot in a wedding ceremony held in Karachi.
Reports in Pakistan media confirm that the 27-year-old cricketer, whose nikah ceremony had been conducted earlier, formally brought his bride home after fomral wedding reception on Saturday evening.
His wedding feast (valima) is scheduled for Monday in Karachi.
Earlier in the day, a video of Abrar celebrating outside a local marriage hall went viral on social media. The clip showed the cricketer surrounded by friends and family, dancing to the beat of drums in a lively celebration. The wedding festivities had begun the previous night with a vibrant mehndi ceremony, where glimpses of Abrar dressed in a green shalwar kameez delighted fans online. Social media quickly filled with congratulatory messages and well-wishes for the spinner.
Abrar made his international debut for Pakistan in 2022 and has since played in 10 Tests, 11 ODIs, and 23 T20Is, taking a total of 93 wickets across formats. His achievements include two five-wicket hauls in Test cricket.
He was also part of the Pakistan squad that reached the final of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025.
Abrar has been named in Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming two-match home Test series against South Africa, scheduled to begin in Lahore on October 12.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox