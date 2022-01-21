Kolkata: Karachi Kings, the 2019 champions, have unveiled their new kit with a video on Friday ahead of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 season. The six-team league will be held from January 27-February 27 in Karachi and Lahore.
Babar Azam, skipper of Pakistan team across all formats, will be leading the franchise for the first time this season. Three top Pakistan stars: Azam, Imad Wasim and pace warhead Mohammed Amir figure in the video. The seventh edition of the league will be held in Karachi and Lahore from January 27-February 27.
Earlier, the Kings management signed up a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bank Islami as their Platinum Banking Partner. Salman Iqbal, owner of the PSL franchise and Syed Amir Ali, President & CEO of the bank were present on the occasion.