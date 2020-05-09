Anil Kumble speaks Image Credit: Twitter

Anil Kumble, the former India captain, has likened the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic to a Test match in which everyone has to unite in order to come out victorious.

“If we have to fight this coronavirus pandemic, we have to be in this together. It’s like a Test match, cricket Test matches are of five days. But this has been longer,” Kumble said in a video posted on his Twitter handle.

“Cricket Test matches consist of two innings each, but this can be even more. So don’t be complacent that we had a slender lead in the first innings because the second innings can be really rough. We have to win this battle, it cannot be won just by a first-innings lead, we need to win this battle by registering an outright victory.”

The former leg-spinner also urged people to diligently follow the instructions given by the authorities and be responsible in their behaviour so that the corona warriors, who have been at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, are not burdened.

“I take this opportunity to thank all the corona warriors, be it the doctors, nurses, the attenders, the sanitation workers, volunteers, the government workers, police. All of you have been doing a great job,” Kumble said.