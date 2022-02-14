Dubai: All-rounder Washington Sundar suffered a left hamstring muscle strain during fielding in the third One-Day International against the West Indies played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. He is ruled out of the upcoming three-match PayTM Twenty20 Series to be played in Kolkata from February 16.
The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Kuldeep Yadav as Washington’s replacement.
India’s T20I squad:
Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda and Kuldeep Yadav.