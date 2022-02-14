SPO_220214 WASHINGTON-1644868101022
India’s Washington Sundar prepares to catch a ball during a practice session. The Indian all-rounder is ruled out of the Twenty20 series against West Indies, beginning in Kolkata on Wednesday. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: All-rounder Washington Sundar suffered a left hamstring muscle strain during fielding in the third One-Day International against the West Indies played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. He is ruled out of the upcoming three-match PayTM Twenty20 Series to be played in Kolkata from February 16.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Kuldeep Yadav as Washington’s replacement.

India’s T20I squad:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda and Kuldeep Yadav.

India’s Washington Sundar prepares to catch a ball during a practice session ahead of second one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad, India, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Second one day international cricket match between India and West Indies will be played on Feb. 9. India won first one day and lead the three match series by 1-0. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) Image Credit: AP
