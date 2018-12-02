Pooran hit Sohail Khan for a boundary to long-off while Powell hit two sixes, one to deep mid-wicket and another over long-on. Left-arm spinner Sharafuddin Ashraf, who bowled the third over was greeted by Pooran through a six over long on but trying to lift the next delivery too for a six, got caught by Sohail Khan at long on for 18. Powell thrashed the next two deliveries from Ashraf for boundaries and also hit him for a six off the last ball.