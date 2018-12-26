Melbourne: Banned Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft on Wednesday revealed that it was David Warner, who encouraged him to tamper with the ball in the ill-fated Cape Town Test, and he did it since he wanted to “fit in” and feel “valued” in the team.
Bancroft was handed a nine-month ban while Warner and then skipper Steve Smith were handed one-year bans by Cricket Australia in exemplary punishment for their role in ball-tampering scandal in March this year.
“Dave [Warner] suggested to me to carry the action out on the ball given the situation we were in the game and I didn’t know any better,” Bancroft said in an interview, conducted by former cricketer Adam Gilchrist for Fox Cricket.