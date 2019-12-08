The two celebrated and respected cricketers will take part in the captains’ photo-shoot with the series trophy on December 10, while special presentations will be made to them during lunch interval on day one of the Test, said a PCB press release. PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: “I am most grateful to the two distinguished cricketers for accepting our invitation to attend the historic occasion despite their busy schedules. This means a lot to Pakistan and its cricket followers across the globe. December 11 will be a very special day in Pakistan cricket history and it is appropriate that it is celebrated with Bandula Warnapura and Javed Miandad on our side. They are icons of cricket, whose services to the game are unmatched,” he said.