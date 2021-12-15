Kolkata: Virat Kohli said he was available for selection for the one-day series in South Africa which follows the Test series. He has also termed a media report about him asking for leave of absence during that period as ''fake news.''
Breaking his silence in an eagerly awaited media briefing in a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Kohli said there was no problem between him and Rohit Sharma amid talks of a cold war developing between the superstars of Indian cricket.
Ever since being dropped rather unceremoniously from the ODI captaincy, Kohli had been unreachable for any comment - leading to speculation that it did not go well with him as he had actually wanted to have a final tilt at the 50-overs World Cup in India in 2023. The master batter is now the captain in five-day format while Rohit has taken charge of both white ball teams.
However, transparency is an area where the Indian cricket board has historically never scored much – and the malaise surfaced once again over a media report of Kohli seeking time off from the ODI series since yesterday. While insinuations began that the Test skipper is not keen upfront to play under the new captain Rohit Sharma – the scenario began changing towards the evening and Kohli has himself cleared the air in the press conference.