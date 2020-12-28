Melbourne: India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and Australia's opening batsman Matthew Wade engaged in banter on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday.
Cricket.com.au tweeted a video in which both the players can be heard exchanging words. "The Wade-Pant verbals continue #AUSvIND," Cricket.com.au tweeted.
In the video, Pant can be heard cheering for pacer Jasprit Bumrah from behind the stumps, to which, Wade replied: "Looking at yourself on the big screen?"