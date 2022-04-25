Dubai: Emirates Cricket Board has named the UAE team for the SkyExchange.net Women’s T20 Bilateral Series against Hong Kong Cricket.
The four-match bilateral series between UAE and Hong Kong will be played at the Malek Ground, Ajman (UAE), starting this Wednesday and will continue through to Saturday.
Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket said: “This bilateral series is yet another opportunity for our women’s team to showcase and further develop their cricketing skills. The board is committed to supporting young women to pursue their cricketing passion while representing the UAE in all forms of the game,” added Dr. Kamali.
The UAE team:
Chaya Mughal (captain), Chamani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Indhuja Nandakumar, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Lavanya Keny, Mahika Gaur, Priyanjali Jain, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish and Vaishnave Mahesh.