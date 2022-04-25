SPO 220425 TWITTER chaya mughal4-1650888782296
The UAE players will be getting another opportunity to fine tune their skills in the four-match T20 series against Hong Kong. Image Credit: ECB Twitter

Dubai: Emirates Cricket Board has named the UAE team for the SkyExchange.net Women’s T20 Bilateral Series against Hong Kong Cricket.

The four-match bilateral series between UAE and Hong Kong will be played at the Malek Ground, Ajman (UAE), starting this Wednesday and will continue through to Saturday.

Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket said: “This bilateral series is yet another opportunity for our women’s team to showcase and further develop their cricketing skills. The board is committed to supporting young women to pursue their cricketing passion while representing the UAE in all forms of the game,” added Dr. Kamali.

SPO 220425 TWITTER chaya mughal UAE-1650888784383
The 14-member UAE team. Image Credit: ECB Twitter

The UAE team:

Chaya Mughal (captain), Chamani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Indhuja Nandakumar, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Lavanya Keny, Mahika Gaur, Priyanjali Jain, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish and Vaishnave Mahesh.