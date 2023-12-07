Dubai: Hosts UAE will be taking on high-flying Afghanistan in a five-match whiteball series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium later this month.
Facing giant-killers Afghanistan, who defeated defending champions England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka and went down narrowly to champions Australia in the 50-over World Cup in India last month, will give the UAE players the much-needed exposure during the two 50-over matches and the three Twenty20 Internationals to begin on December 25.
This will be Afghanistan’s second tour of the UAE in 2023. The Rashid Khan-led side had won a closely fought T20I series 2-1 in Abu Dhabi in February.
The second 50-over match will be played on December 27, followed by three T20Is to be played on December 29, 31 and January 2.
Excellent opportunity
Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary of Emirates Cricket Board, said: “We are delighted to host the Afghanistan team for the second time this year. We had a hugely competitive T20I series in February and this tour will once again provide excellent opportunities to our seasoned as well as young players against a formidable opponent. “Afghanistan performed incredibly well in the ODI World Cup, and they are a team on the rise with a strong support base in the UAE. We look forward to welcoming the Afghanistan team.”
Afghanistan Cricket Board CEO, Naseeb Khan said: “Our collaboration with the Emirates Cricket Board has been helpful. The inaugural UAE series earlier this year offered us an excellent foundation to prepare for following events throughout the year. Banking on our positive previous experience, we eagerly anticipate the upcoming UAE series for the same purpose again.”
Schedule (all matches at Sharjah Cricket Stadium):
December 25: 50-over match
December 27: 50-over match
December 29: First T20I
December 31: Second T20I
January 2: Third T20I