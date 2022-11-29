Exciting times

The top four teams after the 10-match league phase will qualify for the play-off stages, where the first and second will play in the Qualifier 1 in Dubai on February 8, while the third and fourth will play in the Eliminator in Sharjah on the following day. The winner of the Eliminator and the loser of Qualifier 1 will play in the Qualifier 2 to determine the second finalist.

Speaking about the ILT20 schedule, Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary, Emirates Cricket Board said: “This is a very exciting time for the league and, collectively, we are delighted to announce the 2023 ILT20 playing schedule. To have superstars such as Dubai Capital’s Dasun Shanaka and Abu Dhabi Knight Rider’s Andre Russell open their teams’ accounts is very exciting. We cannot wait for the teams to arrive (in early January) and battle it out on the park and provide world-class entertainment to the cricket fans here in the UAE, and around the globe.

Huge success

“It is very important for us to launch the first season in an emphatic style, and the league management is very excited to have engaged with globally recognised artists in Badshah and Jason Derulo, both of whom will undoubtedly energise the teams, and the fans leading into the opening match. We are confident that the ILT20 will be a huge success.”

With ten matches scheduled in Abu Dhabi, 16 in Dubai and eight in Sharjah, the competition will set the UAE-cricketing stage on fire with stars such as Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Kieron Pollard and Wanindu Hasaranga as well as a number of UAE’s elite playing in a total 34 matches.

The schedule boasts of five weekend double-headers culminating in the thrilling final in Dubai on February 12.

World-class facilities

Making its debut in January (2023), the inaugural ILT20, which has received multi-year ICC approval, will be played across the UAE’s world-class Cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Cricket fans across the world can catch the LIVE telecast of this exciting cricket league on ZEE’s linear channels.

Franchise teams, comprising 84 international and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).