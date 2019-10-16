Abu Dhabi: UAE recorded their second successive win in warm-up matches before the start of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers by beating Papua New Guinea by 15 runs on Wednesday night. UAE had also beaten Scotland in their first warm-up match by 37 runs on Tuesday. UAE captain Ahmad Raza won the toss and elected to bat and posted an impressive 193 for 2. Mohammad Usman top-scored with 60 runs while Darius D’Silva hit 43 runs. PNG produced a spirited show to chase the total through See Bau’s 40 runs but Waheed Ahmad, with a spell of three for 36, stopped PNG’s run chase. Namibia, Jersey, Canada, Oman, Scotland, Hong Kong too posted victories in the warm-up matches.