Dubai: Opener Mohammad Waseem will lead the UAE men’s team in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 (CWCL2) tri-series in Nepal which begins on Thursday, 9 March.
Besides hosts Nepal and the UAE, Papua New Guinea will be the third participants in the Nepal-leg of the CWCL 2. UAE’s 14-member squad is travelling today to compete in the three-team tournament.
Waseem, led the team in the last CWCL 2 tri-series match against Nepal in Dubai on Monday.
Ashwant Valthapa, Aryansh Sharma and Zawar Farid are the three new inductions in the squad. The trio replaces Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Bhatia and Sabir Ali who were part of the recently concluded CWCL 2 series in Dubai.
Robin Singh, Emirates Cricket’s Director of Cricket and Head Coach, said: “We have another important tri-series in Nepal which will be a formidable challenge. Our aim will be to finish the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 stage on a high.
Premier performers
“The decision to name Mohammad Waseem captain for the tri-series is a strategic one, Waseem has been one of our premier performers and has gained great confidence after his sensational run in the recently concluded DP World ILT20. We feel that he has a lot to offer to the side and can make a difference to our approach as a team.
“On behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board and the team management, I want to thank CP Rizwaan for his services for the team as a captain and leader. He remains an integral part of the squad and has a big contribution to make to UAE cricket, I look forward to his inputs and performances in Nepal.”
The 14-man team that will compete in the tri-series include: Muhammad Waseem (captain), Aayan Khan, Aryan Lakra, Ashwant Valthapa, Asif Khan, Aryansh Sharma, CP Rizwaan, Hazrat Billal, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind, Zahoor Khan and Zawar Farid.
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Nepal series – UAE matches:
10 March – UAE vs PNG
12 March – Nepal vs UAE
15 March – PNG vs UAE
16 March – Nepal vs UAE