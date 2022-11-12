Dubai: The UAE has selected a team that has a mix of youth and experience and an eye on building a strong team for the future for the One-Day International Series against Nepal on Saturday.
According to a press release from the Emirates Cricket Board, the three-match series that will begin on November 14 and second on November 16 before concluding on November 18. All matches will be played at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground in Kathmandu.
A number of players are either unavailable through scheduling-conflicts or are resting, and with a changing dynamic within the team’s structure. Veteran all-rounder Rohan Mustafa has returned to squad, while Ashwanth Valthapa, Vishnu Sukumaran and Hazrat Bilal are set to make their debut with the UAE.
Robin Singh, Director of Cricket and National Teams’ Head Coach sees this as an opportunity to bring in players who have shown commitment and skill. “This ODI series will provide this mix of youth and experience with a solid opportunity to test their abilities and perform under different conditions and assess our capabilities as we are building a team for the future. With the Cricket World Cup (2023) qualifying pathway now our focus, it remains our intent to build a team for the future of Emirates Cricket.”
Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket, said: “This ODI series with Nepal is yet another opportunity for Emirates Cricket as we look toward to the next ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match-cycle. We are delighted to bring in young, and energetic new talent into the men’s side. We also extend our thanks to the Cricket Association of Nepal for hosting and delivering this ODI series, which very much supports both our sides’ preparations for a hectic international calendar in 2023.”
UAE’s team for Nepal ODI series:
C.P. Rizwaan (captain), Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Ashwanth Valthapa, Vishnu Sukumaran, Alishan Sharafu, Adithya Shetty, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Sabir Ali, Hazrat Bilal and Aayan Khan.