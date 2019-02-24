Speaking after this team’s third defeat in four matches of the Pakistan Super League despite boasting of a squad comprising of top Pakistan players, he said: “It is a little bit of worry for me going forward that our players who have played for Pakistan have played for four and a half months. We are starting to see that Shaheen Shah Afridi pulled up. Babar Azam has got a little bit of a niggle, Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan are both very tired. Shadab Khan’s groin is starting to play up. These are the issues that are worrying for me and I’m talking as the head coach of Pakistan.”