Kuldeep Yadav celebrates his hat-trick. Image Credit: ANI

Visakhapatnam: Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has revealed that he was confused which delivery he should bowl while going for the record second hat-trick in the second ODI against West Indies, which India won by 107 runs.

Kuldeep, in his eighth over during West Indies’ chase of 388 on Wednesday evening, dismissed Shai Hope (78), Jason Holder (11) and Alzarri Joseph (0) and became the first Indian bowler to pick two hat-tricks in international cricket.

“I was a bit confused which one to bowl — the wrong ’un or the chinaman. I thought wrong ’un is the best option and I put a second slip there. I was thinking to bowl the off-middle line and if he misses then I will get the wicket. That was the plan,” the 25-year-old said.