Dubai: Emirates Cricket Board has confirmed the team that will represent the UAE at the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) U19 Women’s Cricket World Cup (CWC) Asia Qualifier 2022.
To be played in Malaysia, the qualifier will be held from June 3-9 with UAE compete against Bhutan, Nepal, Qatar, Thailand and hosts Malaysia in their bid to secure a top spot and subsequently a place in the ICC U19 Women’s CWC 2023. Theertha Satish has been named captain of the 14-member team.
Dr Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket, said; “This is an incredible opportunity for this new under-19 UAE women’s team. To compete in an ICC tournament and to represent the UAE away from home is a great honour and we are confident these talented young ladies will put forward a match-winning performance.”
Very strong and capable team
Robin Singh, Emirates Cricket’s Director of Cricket, said: “Our women have made fantastic strides and shown time-and-time again that they deserve to be on the international stage, competing with the best women’s teams in the game today. A very strong, capable team of young, confident girls has been assembled, a team that we expect, with their positive approach to their game, will grow as they move through each international tournament they play. Their commitment and progress is fantastic and I have no doubt they will do well.”
The UAE under-19 team: Theertha Satish (captain), Ishitha Zehra, Jia Bhatia, Sanchin Singh, Mahika Gaur, Rishitha Rajith, Lavanya Keny, Archara Supriya, Avanee Patil, Indhuja Nandakumar, Rinitha Rajith, Vaishnave Mahesh, Siya Gokhale and Samaira Dharnidharka.
UAE schedule:
June 3: UAE v Bhutan
June 4: UAE v Nepal
June 6: UAE v Malaysia
June 7: UAE v Qatar
June 9: UAE v Thailand