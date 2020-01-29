The New Zealand captain is short of the mark despite scoring the runs

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson plays a shot during T20 against India at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Image Credit: ANI

Dubai: Kane Williamson has been having many near misses in recent times and the third Twenty20 against India was no different. The New Zealand skipper clocked more than up 100 runs in all, but the reality is that he did not complete his century.

The New Zealand captain got out in the last over for 95, when his team needed two runs to win the game, eventually the match ending in a tie. However, Williamson hit 11 in the Super Over. So what will his score be for the match? Is it 106 or 95?

Sadly, as per the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules, the individual performance will count for nothing and the Super Over is only used to arrive at a result of the game.

Aren’t these players denied their right by disallowing their performance?

Not really, going by the history of even other sports like football. Even in football, the goals scored in the penalty shoot-out will not be added to the tally of the individual players as it is aimed at getting a result.