Dubai: Ansh Tandon, the UAE’s 17-year-old rising star, cracked an unbeaten century in vain against Sri Lanka in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Under-19 Asia Cup as his team lost by 52 runs at the FTZ Sports Complex ground in Katunayake in Sri Lanka.

Chasing the host team’s total of 326 for 8 in 50 overs, the UAE chased valiantly against the formidable attack from a Test playing nation, to post 274 for nine in the 50 overs mainly through Tandon’s unbeaten 100 off 102 balls with eight boundaries and six. A fighting 121-run partnership between Tandon and consistent Osama Hassan (55) for the fifth wicket even gave UAE hopes of a victory. It was Hassan’s second consecutive half century after having scored 58 in UAE’s opening match against Bangladesh.