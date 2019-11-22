Tom Banton has impressed in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Organisers

Abu Dhabi: With the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) auctions around the corner, some of the cricketers that are playing in the Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10 are displaying their skills to catch the attentions and earn lucrative deals from these leagues.

The 21-year-old Qalandars’ opening batsman and wicketkeeper Tom Banton is creating waves displaying his wide repertoire of strokes and is likely to be picked by one of the leading IPL franchises.

If anyone wants to watch a future England batsman in full flow, come to the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Banton, who hit his second half-century in this tournament is winning praise.

After his unbeaten 53 off 28 balls with three boundaries and three sixes against defending champions Northern Warriors last Monday, he went on to hit a breezy 80 off just 28 balls with nine boundaries and six sixes.

On both occasions, Qalandars won their matches. England captain Eoin Morgan hailed Banton as a superb talent while former England captain Nasser Hussain recently remarked that Banton has a huge potential and England should keep picking him for matches.

“He has got so many shots, so many options, he almost has two shots for every ball,” said Hussain on Banton, who plays for Somerset. When Gulf News asked Banton about his form and batting style, he said: “I just try and see the ball and hit it and if it comes off, it does, and if doesn’t, it doesn’t. I think there will be times where the way I play, I will get out and it will look quite silly. People might make comments about it but I’m not going to change the way I’ve played from a young age.”

Banton is enjoying T10 very much. Qalandars had picked many young promising cricketers from England and Banton stands tall amid them.

“I think with T10, it is kind of hit and miss. The mood has been quite good. Obviously, the team has changed quite a lot from the draft initially. Obviously, there are a lot of English players here so we all know each other very well. And there has been a bit of banter flying around,” said Banton.

Meanwhile, Maratha Arabians’ captain Chris Lynn, who is the highest run-getter, is making sure that those who discarded him take note of his form and skill.

Lynn was released by IPL’s Kolkata Knight Riders and is up for auction.

When asked about his form which may make way for calls from T20 leagues, he said: “Every opportunity you get, you want to put your hand up. I have hit a run of form. There are a couple of IPL coaches here in the T10 league, and they know a couple of performances don’t make a whole summer.”