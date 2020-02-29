Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal, who has been suspended for failing to report a spot-fixing approach, has been asked to return the cheque he received to play in the ongoing Pakistan Super League. Though the anti-corruption investigation is yet to begin on the matter, Akmal, who received 70 per cent of the contract money to play for the Quetta Gladiators team, will now have to return the money to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Akmal is understood to have hired a top lawyer to handle this case as he has made it clear that he has done nothing wrong and never agreed to fix any match with any bookmaker.

Akmal, who has a history of courting controversies, recently misbehaved, exposing himself in front of a trainer of the National Cricket Academy during a fitness test.

In April 2010 in Australia, Akmal allegedly feigned an injury to skip the third Test in protest at his brother Kamran Akmal being dropped. He got fined for the act. In 2014, when he was pulled up for rash driving he assaulted the police officer and tore his uniform. He was the arrested for the act but released on bail. He had once even got involved in a brawl in a Faisalabad theatre.