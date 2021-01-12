India's Ravindra Jadeja (left) after he was hit by the ball while batting on the third day of the third Test at Sydney. Image Credit: AFP

Kolkata: Ravindra Jadeja, India’s man for all seasons who provided a balance to the team during their stirring show in the last two Tests, will be missing the crucial fourth Test after going a surgery on his thumb on Tuesday.

“Out of action for a while, surgery completed. But will soon return with a bang,” Jadeja tweeted. The fourth and final Test of the series, now tied at 1-1, against Australia begins Friday at The Gabba in Brisbane after a great deal of uncertainty over India’s stance of not following the hard quarantine policies there.

“Jadeja suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting on Day 3 of the third Border-Gavaskar Test that concluded on Monday (in Sydney). He later went for scans and the results have shown that he has dislocated his thumb,” said a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday evening.

“Jadeja will not be available for the fourth and final Test against Australia to be held in Brisbane from January 15-19 at the Gabba,” it added.

The 32-year-old had scalped four wickets in Australia’s first innings and scored 28 not out in Sydney. He did not bowl in the second innings and was not required to bat a second time around as the third Test ended in a draw.

“The all-rounder will now consult a hand specialist in Sydney before he returns to India. He will then head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury,” said the BCCI.