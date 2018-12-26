Pretoria: Dale Steyn became South Africa’s leading Test wicket-taker and Duanne Olivier took career-best figures as Pakistan were bowled out for 181 at stroke tea on the opening day of the first Test on Wednesday.
The hosts ripped through Pakistan after visiting captain Sarfraz Ahmad won the toss and elected to bat first. Olivier, in the side for the injured Vernon Philander, claimed 6-37 as Pakistan struggled to cope with his pace and accuracy on a wicket already showing variable bounce.
But the headlines will revolve around Steyn, who had opener Fakhar Zaman (12) caught at slip by Elgar to move to 422 Test wickets, taking outright top spot on South Africa’s all-time list ahead of Shaun Pollock.
He was hoisted on the shoulders of fast bowling partner Kagiso Rabada as the healthy Boxing Day crowd at Centurion Park gave him a standing ovation.
The visitors were in early trouble when Rabada (3-59) had Imam-ul-Haq trapped lbw for a duck.
After Steyn (1-66) had removed Zaman with the score on 17, Pakistan moved past 50 before Shan Masood (19) played the ball on to his own stumps off the impressive Olivier.
Asad Shafiq (seven) never looked comfortable at the crease and became Olivier’s second victim when he was hit in front of the stumps by a ball that was clipping to the top of the leg stump as Pakistan went to lunch on 76 for four.
The fast bowler ripped through the middle order after the break, removing Azhar Ali (36), Sarfraz (0) and Mohammad Amir (1) in quick succession.
Pakistan were reduced to 111 for eight but mounted an excellent fightback through Babar Azam (71 from 79 balls) as he put on 67 for the ninth wicket with Hassan Ali (21 not out) before being caught at second slip by Faf du Plessis off Rabada.
Olivier wrapped up the innings when he picked up the wicket of Shaheen Afridi for nought to end a poor start to the tour with the bat for the touring side.
Pakistan have won only one of their previous Test series home and away against the Proteas, losing 3-0 on their last visit to the country in 2013.