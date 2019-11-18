Former Australia captain was suspended for a year for same offence

Nicholas Pooran in full flow. Image Credit: Saleem Sanghati

Melbourne: Former Australia captain Steve Smith, who was banned for a year for ball-tampering, says he does not feel hard done by despite a much lighter sanction handed down to West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran for the same offence.

Pooran was given a four-game ban during the third one-day international against Afghanistan, the ICC said last week.

Smith was initially banned for a Test by the ICC after admitting that Australia had tried to alter the condition of the ball during the Newlands Test against South Africa in March 2018.

But governing body Cricket Australia subsequently banned him for 12 months along with teammate David Warner, and stripped both of their leadership roles.

Opening batsman Cameron Bancroft, the third player involved at Cape Town, received a nine-month suspension.

Australia's David Warner (L) speaks with Steve Smith after victory during the Twenty20 match between Australia and Sri Lankia at the Gabba in Brisbane on October 30, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

“Everyone is different, every board is different, and the way they deal with certain issues” Smith, who remains barred from leadership roles until March 2020, said. “For me, I copped it on the chin ... it is what it is.

“I don’t feel hard done by. It was a long time ago now. I’ve moved past it and I’m focusing on the present.”

Smith’s ban from international and domestic cricket expired in March and he was rushed back into the Australia squad for the one-day World Cup in England.

He also played a starring role with the bat in Australia’s retention of the Ashes in England in September.

Smith played with 24-year-old Pooran at Barbados in the Caribbean Premier League last year while serving his ban, the terms of which allowed the Australian to play in non-international competitions overseas.

“I know Nicholas, I’ve played a bit of cricket with him and he’s a talented player and someone with a bright future,” Smith said of wicketkeeper-batsman Pooran, who has played 16 one-day internationals and 14 Twenty20 internationals.