Pretoria: South Africa have been dealt a significant blow in the build-up to the first test against England in Pretoria starting on Boxing Day after middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma was ruled out with a Grade 1 hip flexor muscle strain.

Bavuma will be sidelined for between seven and 10 days, according to a statement from Cricket South Africa, which should mean he is available for the second match in the four-test series that starts in Cape Town on January 3.

No replacement has been called up yet, with the selectors to consider their options after the round of four-day domestic first class matches currently underway, and the three-day fixture between South Africa A and England starting on Friday.

Bavuma, 29, has a modest test average of 31.24 after 39 matches but is admired for his battling qualities in either the number five or six batting position.

