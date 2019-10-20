Oman's Khawar Ali celebrates during his three-wicket haul against Hong Kong on Sunday. Image Credit: ICC

Dubai: Singapore fought back to post another splendid victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup qualifier at the ICC Academy by defeating Bermuda by five wickets with three balls to spare.

Batting first, Bermuda scored 149 for seven after overcoming a bad start.

They were 48 for four in the first 10 overs but scored over 100 in the next 10 overs through Janeiro Tucker’s unbeaten 50 off 34 balls.

Chasing the total, Singapore slipped to 41 for four in 8.4 overs but Navim Param — through a superb unbeaten 71 off 41 balls with seven boundaries and four sixes — guided the team to their second impressive victory in the tournament. Singapore had also beaten defending champions Scotland in the opening match.

Oman too extended their winning run to defeat Hong Kong by seven wickets at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Gulf country restricted Hong Kong to 102 in 20 overs. Aamer Kalim and Khawar Ali took three wickets each to destroy the rival batting line-up despite opener Nizakat Khan top scoring with 31 runs.

Oman got off to a quick start through their opener Jatinder Singh, who hit 23 runs with four boundaries.

One-drop batsman Aqib Ilyas hit an unbeaten 37 while Zeehsan Maqsood scored an conquered 24 to ensure their victory in 17.3 overs.

Papua New Guinea (PNG), riding on their experienced opener Tony Ura, who cracked 71 runs along with his partner Assad Vala (48) ensured an 81-run victory over Namibia in the 10th match of the qualifier at the ICC Academy.

Ura and Vala put on a 125-run partnership to help PNG post a huge total of 197 for seven in 20 overs and Namibia were then restricted to 116 in 17.1 overs. Vala too sparkled with the ball, taking three Namibia wickets for 19 runs from his three overs. PNG has thus recorded two big wins in two matches.

In the 11th match at the Tolerance Oval ground in Abu Dhabi, Canada stopped Jersey by 53 runs.

Batting first, Canada posted 176 for five in 20 overs with Nitish Kumar smashing 83 runs off just 36 balls (six sixes, four boundaries).

Jersey could muster only 123 in 17 overs, despite Jonty Jenner’s second successive half century.